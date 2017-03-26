Lyell Wealth Management LP Takes Position in Home Depot Inc (HD)

Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,899 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,000. Home Depot makes up about 1.8% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hefty Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Home Depot by 15,030.9% in the third quarter. Hefty Wealth Partners now owns 8,322 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 8,267 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 5.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. First American Bank boosted its stake in Home Depot by 23.7% in the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 15,937 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association boosted its stake in Home Depot by 8.4% in the third quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 32,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) opened at 147.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.91. The company has a market capitalization of $178.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $119.20 and a one year high of $150.15.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The business earned $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 123.29% and a net margin of 8.23%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post $7.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.66%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Lyell Wealth Management LP Takes Position in Home Depot Inc (HD)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/26/lyell-wealth-management-lp-takes-position-in-home-depot-inc-hd.html.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective (down from $158.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. Vetr cut Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.01 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.90.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serve three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.