Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 169 Shares of Boeing Co (BA)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,388 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Boeing were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Boeing by 5.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,414,174 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,641,563,000 after buying an additional 2,737,375 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Boeing by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,345,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,412,830,000 after buying an additional 1,323,732 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Boeing by 4.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,586,605 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,712,079,000 after buying an additional 857,985 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Boeing by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 8,150,012 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,073,683,000 after buying an additional 195,326 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Boeing by 27.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,580,896 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $735,229,000 after buying an additional 1,186,424 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) opened at 175.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.08. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $122.35 and a 1-year high of $185.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.28 and its 200-day moving average is $153.59.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.25 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 239.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Boeing Co will post $9.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Vetr upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.03 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

In other news, EVP J Michael Luttig sold 102,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.76, for a total value of $17,022,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Downey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.93, for a total transaction of $163,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 206,827 shares of company stock worth $34,170,203. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company is an aerospace company. The Company’s segments include Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security (BDS), such as Boeing Military Aircraft (BMA), Network & Space Systems (N&SS) and Global Services & Support (GS&S), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces and markets commercial jet aircraft and provides related support services, to the commercial airline industry.

