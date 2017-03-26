Loews Corp Has $15,110,000 Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Loews Corp continued to hold its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.1% of Loews Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Loews Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $15,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 44.6% in the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 340,949 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,815,000 after buying an additional 105,162 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 359,679 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,409,000 after buying an additional 10,602 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 40.4% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 231,621 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,347,000 after buying an additional 66,612 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.8% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 121,998 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,870,000 after buying an additional 10,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 81.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,703,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $54,048,000 after buying an additional 765,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) opened at 34.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.35. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.81 and a 12-month high of $34.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 21.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post $2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Vetr upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.51 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $37.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

In other news, Director Steven M. West bought 3,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.92 per share, for a total transaction of $102,675.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,504. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 15,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $537,079.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,752.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,807 shares of company stock worth $12,668,893 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs and sells a range of products, provides services and delivers integrated solutions to develop and connect networks around the world. The Company operates through three geographic segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, Japan and China (APJC).

