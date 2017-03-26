Liberty Interactive Group (QVCA) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in Liberty Interactive Group (NASDAQ:QVCA) by 99.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,001,325 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Interactive Group were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QVCA. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Interactive Group by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp increased its stake in shares of Liberty Interactive Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Loews Corp now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,987,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in shares of Liberty Interactive Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 24,365,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,558,000 after buying an additional 530,933 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Interactive Group during the third quarter valued at about $36,661,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Interactive Group by 36.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 605,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after buying an additional 163,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Interactive Group (NASDAQ:QVCA) opened at 19.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.34. Liberty Interactive Group has a 52 week low of $17.24 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.62.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Liberty Interactive Group (QVCA) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/26/liberty-interactive-group-qvca-shares-sold-by-franklin-resources-inc.html.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QVCA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Interactive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. FBR & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Liberty Interactive Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

In other Liberty Interactive Group news, insider Richard N. Baer sold 37,854 shares of Liberty Interactive Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $1,662,547.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,551.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Interactive Group Company Profile

Liberty Interactive Corporation owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies, which are primarily engaged in the video and online commerce industries. Through its subsidiaries and affiliates, the Company operates in North America, Europe and Asia. Its principal businesses and assets include its subsidiaries QVC, Inc (QVC), zulily, llc (zulily) and and Evite, Inc (Evite).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Interactive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Interactive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.