Lennar Co. (LEN) Shares Sold by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA lowered its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Lennar were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth approximately $719,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth approximately $341,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 6.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 118,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after buying an additional 7,205 shares during the last quarter. Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX increased its position in shares of Lennar by 1.0% in the third quarter. Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX now owns 47,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Lennar by 353.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) opened at 51.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.27. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $39.68 and a 1-year high of $53.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.01 and its 200 day moving average is $44.72.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The company earned $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post $3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LEN shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.92.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation is a provider of real estate related financial services, commercial real estate, investment management and finance company. The Company is a homebuilder that operates in various states. Its segments include Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto and Lennar Multifamily.

