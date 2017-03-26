Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NASDAQ:LADR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.88.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Ladder Capital Corp in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Ladder Capital Corp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. FBR & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Ladder Capital Corp in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ladder Capital Corp from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America Corp lowered shares of Ladder Capital Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NASDAQ:LADR) opened at 14.32 on Tuesday. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $15.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.67.

Ladder Capital Corp (NASDAQ:LADR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post $1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Ladder Capital Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Executi Towerbrook II sold 1,792,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $24,355,576.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gi Partners Fund Iii Lp sold 2,023,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $27,496,021.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,041,536 shares of company stock valued at $83,128,486.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp during the fourth quarter worth $988,000. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 934,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,824,000 after buying an additional 179,687 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp during the fourth quarter worth $705,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp during the fourth quarter worth $18,246,000.

Ladder Capital Corp Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp is a commercial real estate finance company. The Company’s segments include loans, securities and real estate. The loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment (balance sheet loans) and mortgage loan receivables held for sale (conduit loans). The securities segment comprises all of the Company’s activities related to commercial real estate securities, which include investments in commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) and United States Agency Securities.

