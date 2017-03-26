Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) Receives $152.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.91.

LH has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays PLC boosted their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings in a report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.47, for a total transaction of $327,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,853.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $756,257.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,099.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings by 16.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings by 2.3% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG increased its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings by 50.0% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) Receives $152.83 Average PT from Brokerages” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/26/laboratory-corp-of-america-holdings-lh-receives-152-83-average-pt-from-brokerages.html.

Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) opened at 142.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.94. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a one year low of $112.88 and a one year high of $145.00.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.02. The company earned $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.85%. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post $9.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is a life sciences company that is integrated in guiding patient care, providing clinical laboratory and end-to-end drug development services. The Company operates as a healthcare diagnostics company. The Company operates through two segments: LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development (CDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.