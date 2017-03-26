KB Home (KBH) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $18.79, but opened at $19.32. KB Home shares last traded at $19.61, with a volume of 5,026,175 shares.

The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business earned $818.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.78 million. KB Home had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

KBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of KB Home in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Barclays PLC initiated coverage on KB Home in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of KB Home in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,457,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KB Home by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,913,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,494,000 after buying an additional 967,609 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of KB Home by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 448,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,094,000 after buying an additional 124,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.29.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “KB Home (KBH) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/26/kb-home-kbh-shares-gap-up-following-strong-earnings.html.

KB Home Company Profile

KB HOME is a homebuilding company. The Company is engaged in selling and building a range of new homes designed primarily for first-time, move-up and active adult homebuyers, including attached and detached single-family residential homes. It operates through five segments, which consist of four homebuilding segments and one financial services segment.

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.