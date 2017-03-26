JRP Group PLC (JRP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

JRP Group PLC (LON:JRP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 181.50 ($2.24).

Several research analysts have commented on JRP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.47) target price on shares of JRP Group PLC in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JRP Group PLC in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.98) target price on shares of JRP Group PLC in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Numis Securities Ltd reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.47) target price on shares of JRP Group PLC in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Panmure Gordon reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 207 ($2.56) target price on shares of JRP Group PLC in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

In other JRP Group PLC news, insider Rodney Cook sold 199,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.80), for a total transaction of £290,572.12 ($358,863.92). Also, insider Simon Thomas sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($1.89), for a total value of £153,000 ($188,958.87).

JRP Group PLC (LON:JRP) opened at 137.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 149.00 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 136.56. The company’s market cap is GBX 1.00 billion. JRP Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 84.26 and a 1-year high of GBX 161.40.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This is an increase from JRP Group PLC’s previous dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 1.6%.

About JRP Group PLC

JRP Group plc, formerly Just Retirement Group plc, is a financial services company. Its segments are insurance, other segments and corporate activities. The insurance segment writes insurance products for the retirement market, which include guaranteed income for life solutions and defined benefit de-risking solutions, care plans, and drawdown contracts, and invests the premiums received from these contracts in corporate bonds, lifetime mortgage advances, and other financial investments.

