Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Receives $122.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.40.

Several research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Vetr cut Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.73 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) opened at 125.48 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $107.69 and a 52-week high of $129.00. The company has a market capitalization of $340.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company earned $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 22.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post $7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.42%.

In related news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 22,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $2,580,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,650 shares in the company, valued at $14,972,068.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $3,917,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $2,258,000. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $3,938,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York GFN bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $1,278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. The Company’s segments include Consumer, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment includes a range of products used in the baby care, oral care, skin care, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health and wound care markets.

