John Wiley & Sons Inc (jw.b) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:jw.b) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of Infinity. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc provides knowledge and knowledge-enabled services in the areas of research, professional practice and education. The Company operates through three segments: Research, Professional Development and Education. Through the Research segment, the Company provides digital and print scientific, technical, medical and scholarly journals, reference works, books, database services and advertising.

