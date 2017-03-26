John Wiley & Sons Inc (jw.a) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:jw.a) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of Infinity. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.A) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $436.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.20 million. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc provides knowledge and knowledge-enabled services in the areas of research, professional practice and education. The Company operates through three segments: Research, Professional Development and Education. Through the Research segment, the Company provides digital and print scientific, technical, medical and scholarly journals, reference works, books, database services and advertising.

