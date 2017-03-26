Johan Grandin Sells 1,400,000 Shares of iMetal Resources Inc (IMR) Stock

iMetal Resources Inc (TSE:IMR) insider Johan Grandin sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total value of C$70,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Johan Grandin sold 500,000 shares of iMetal Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total value of C$25,000.00.

