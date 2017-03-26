JetBlue Airways Co. (JBLU) Short Interest Update

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,917,885 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the February 28th total of 11,621,965 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,228,609 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other JetBlue Airways news, EVP James G. Hnat sold 9,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $186,282.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,932 shares in the company, valued at $549,682.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joel Clinton Peterson sold 5,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $115,251.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 579,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,039,885.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,247 shares of company stock worth $409,083 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 128.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 21.1% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 33.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on JBLU. Raymond James Financial, Inc. downgraded JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Vetr upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen and Company downgraded JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays PLC began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.85.

Shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) opened at 19.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.64. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $23.15.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post $1.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation is a passenger carrier company. The Company provides air transportation services across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America. Its segments include Domestic, and Caribbean & Latin America. It operates various kinds of aircrafts, including Airbus A321, Airbus A320 and Embraer E190.

