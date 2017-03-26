Jefferies Group Weighs in on Smart Sand Inc’s Q1 2017 Earnings (SND)

Smart Sand Inc (NYSE:SND) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Group cut their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for Smart Sand in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst B. Handler now expects that the brokerage will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Smart Sand’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Smart Sand (NYSE:SND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The business had revenue of $29.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.75 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SND. Goldman Sachs Group Inc started coverage on Smart Sand in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Smart Sand in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.25 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on Smart Sand in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on Smart Sand in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on Smart Sand in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.89.

Smart Sand (NYSE:SND) opened at 15.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.63. Smart Sand has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The company has a market cap of $610.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Hawkins Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. GLG LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the fourth quarter worth $619,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the fourth quarter worth $1,923,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the fourth quarter worth $2,198,000.

In other news, CEO Charles Edwin Young sold 1,302,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $22,801,222.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jose Enrique Feliciano sold 2,410,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $39,972,440.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,824,163 shares of company stock valued at $64,704,840.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc is a producer of Northern White raw frac sand. The Company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies. The Company owns and operates a raw frac sand mine and related processing facility near Oakdale, Wisconsin, at which it has approximately 244 million tons of proven recoverable sand reserves and approximately 92 million tons of probable recoverable sand reserves as of December 31, 2015, respectively.

