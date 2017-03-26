Jefferies Group Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for American Tower Corp (AMT)

American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Group reduced their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for American Tower Corp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst M. Mccormack now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.54. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for American Tower Corp’s FY2018 earnings at $6.87 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AMT. Pacific Crest increased their target price on American Tower Corp to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Macquarie assumed coverage on American Tower Corp in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on American Tower Corp in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower Corp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.93.

American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) opened at 119.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.24. The firm has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.26 and a beta of 0.61. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $99.72 and a 12 month high of $119.76.

American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.89. American Tower Corp had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business earned $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Tower Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $178,214,000. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower Corp by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 7,007,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $740,579,000 after buying an additional 1,084,942 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in shares of American Tower Corp during the third quarter worth about $113,330,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Tower Corp by 811.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 716,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,717,000 after buying an additional 637,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of American Tower Corp by 206.8% in the third quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 831,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,219,000 after buying an additional 560,400 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total value of $1,788,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,706,352.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total value of $4,165,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,760 shares of company stock valued at $13,949,541. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. American Tower Corp’s dividend payout ratio is 117.17%.

About American Tower Corp

American Tower Corporation is a holding company. The company owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications real estate. Its primary business is leasing antenna space on multi-tenant communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies, wireless data and data providers, government agencies and municipalities.

