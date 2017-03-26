Janus Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Janus Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,626,026 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,679,250 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises 0.8% of Janus Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Janus Capital Management LLC owned 1.14% of Starbucks worth $923,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 53.8% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 38,615 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 13,505 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 46,669 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.7% in the third quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 31,006 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,435 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) opened at 56.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.69. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.84 and a 12 month high of $61.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The coffee company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The business earned $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 51.45%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post $2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Several research firms recently commented on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus set a $60.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 4th. BTIG Research set a $64.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $62.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $64.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.87.

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 5,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $324,089.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation (Starbucks) is a roaster, marketer and retailer of coffee. As of October 2, 2016, the Company operated in 75 countries. The Company operates through four segments: Americas, which is inclusive of the United States, Canada, and Latin America; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Channel Development.

