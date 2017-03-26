iRobot Co. (IRBT) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iRobot were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRBT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in iRobot by 13.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in iRobot during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in iRobot by 100.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 33,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 16,959 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iRobot by 3.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in iRobot by 1.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 309,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,604,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) opened at 62.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.88 and a 200-day moving average of $53.37. iRobot Co. has a 52 week low of $33.20 and a 52 week high of $63.99.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. iRobot had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business earned $212.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post $1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IRBT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of iRobot in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 9,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.41, for a total value of $625,032.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,601,729.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation is a consumer robot company, which is engaged in designing and building robots. The Company’s portfolio of solutions features various technologies for the connected home and various concepts in mapping, navigation, mobility and artificial intelligence. The Company sells various products that are designed for use at home.

