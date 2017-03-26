Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays PLC

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. They presently have a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays PLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ISRG. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday. Bank of America Corp set a $800.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Saturday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $690.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $736.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) traded up 1.58% on Friday, reaching $758.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,378 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $730.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $684.89. The stock has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 0.55. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $580.46 and a 12-month high of $761.51.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $6.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.99 by $0.10. The company earned $757 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.65 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post $23.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 5,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,118 shares of company stock valued at $25,064,571. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,841,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,765,000 after buying an additional 117,621 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,635,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,088,000 after buying an additional 110,302 shares during the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 235,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,340,000 after buying an additional 81,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,823.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 68,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,385,000 after buying an additional 64,839 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc (Intuitive) designs, manufactures and markets da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories. The Company’s da Vinci Surgical System consists of a surgeon’s console, a patient-side cart and a vision system. The da Vinci Surgical System translates a surgeon’s hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console, into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

