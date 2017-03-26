Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Stake Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.16% of Intuitive Surgical worth $40,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,635,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,088,000 after buying an additional 110,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLS Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) opened at 758.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 0.55. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $580.46 and a 12 month high of $761.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $730.74 and its 200 day moving average is $684.89.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.99 by $0.10. The firm earned $757 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.65 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 27.21%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post $23.49 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/26/intuitive-surgical-inc-isrg-stake-boosted-by-dimensional-fund-advisors-lp.html.

Several brokerages recently commented on ISRG. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday. Bank of America Corp set a $800.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Saturday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $690.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $733.43.

In other news, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.38, for a total value of $684,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 234,971 shares in the company, valued at $160,809,452.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jamie Samath sold 4,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $3,201,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,118 shares of company stock valued at $25,064,571 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc (Intuitive) designs, manufactures and markets da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories. The Company’s da Vinci Surgical System consists of a surgeon’s console, a patient-side cart and a vision system. The da Vinci Surgical System translates a surgeon’s hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console, into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.