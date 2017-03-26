Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (IDXG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 28th.

Shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) opened at 2.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.74. The firm’s market cap is $4.25 million. Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $14.25.

Interpace Diagnostics Group Company Profile

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc, formerly PDI, Inc, is focused on developing and commercializing molecular diagnostic tests principally focused on early detection of high potential progressors to cancer and leveraging the latest technology and personalized medicine for patient diagnosis and management.

