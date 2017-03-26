Integre Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

Integre Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. Schlumberger Limited. makes up approximately 1.4% of Integre Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Integre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger Limited. were worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. by 3.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,261,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,149,000 after buying an additional 137,135 shares in the last quarter. BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. during the third quarter valued at about $17,324,000. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. by 4.6% in the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 463,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,892,000 after buying an additional 20,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. during the third quarter valued at about $5,654,000. 78.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) opened at 76.96 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1-year low of $71.34 and a 1-year high of $87.84. The stock’s market capitalization is $107.09 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.36.

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company earned $7.11 billion during the quarter. Schlumberger Limited. had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post $1.80 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Schlumberger Limited.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -169.49%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger Limited. in a research report on Wednesday. Vetr raised Schlumberger Limited. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.95 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger Limited. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schlumberger Limited. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, FBR & Co increased their target price on Schlumberger Limited. from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Schlumberger Limited. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.27.

In related news, Director Tore I. Sandvold sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $407,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited. Company Profile

Schlumberger N.V. provides technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s segments include Reservoir Characterization Group, Drilling Group, Production Group and Cameron Group. The Reservoir Characterization Group consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources.

