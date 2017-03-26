Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Intact Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 12.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 102,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,940,000 after buying an additional 11,430 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 39,355,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,125,000 after buying an additional 163,627 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 34.6% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 130,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,727,000 after buying an additional 33,675 shares during the period. Capital One National Association boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.6% in the third quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 84,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,215,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Finally, Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 350.4% in the third quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 31,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 24,216 shares during the period. 71.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) opened at 111.79 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.78 and a 52-week high of $114.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.59.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 64.94% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post $4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.86%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PM. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday. Vetr cut Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $96.34 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup Inc reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.03.

In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $3,592,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 787,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,854,428.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

