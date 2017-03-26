Insulet Co. (PODD) Receives $46.56 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.56.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PODD shares. Robert W. Baird raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity set a $39.00 price objective on Insulet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Feltl & Co. cut Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

In other Insulet news, Director David A. Lemoine sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $57,882.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,282 shares of company stock valued at $3,732,282. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Insulet by 21.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Insulet by 190.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 16,082 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Insulet by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 273,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,199,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Insulet during the third quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Insulet by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) opened at 42.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.32. Insulet has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $48.23. The firm’s market cap is $2.47 billion.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. Insulet had a negative return on equity of 87.46% and a negative net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $103.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Insulet will post ($0.45) EPS for the current year.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacturing and sale of the OmniPod Insulin Management System (the OmniPod System), an insulin delivery system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The OmniPod System consists of the OmniPod, a small, self-adhesive disposable tubeless OmniPod device, which is worn on the body for approximately three days at a time and its wireless handheld Personal Diabetes Manager (PDM).

