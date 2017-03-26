IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 28th. Analysts expect IHS Markit to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. IHS Markit has set its FY17 guidance at $2.02-2.08 EPS.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company earned $874 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.50 million. The business’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect IHS Markit to post $2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2.39 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) opened at 40.33 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd has a one year low of $30.38 and a one year high of $41.00. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.48.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INFO. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded IHS Markit from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

In related news, Director Robert P. Kelly bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.62 per share, for a total transaction of $386,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,769.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 3,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $138,866.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,104 shares in the company, valued at $791,092.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,605 shares of company stock worth $8,498,056.

IHS Markit Ltd., formerly Markit Ltd., is a provider of critical information and analytics for the major industries, financial markets and governments. The Company operates through four segments: Resources, Transportation, Consolidated Markets & Solutions (CMS) and Financial Services. The Resources segment includes its energy and chemicals product offerings.

