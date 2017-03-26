Home Depot Inc (HD) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management lowered its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,591 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,537 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 38,565 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,171,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 22.6% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 79,870 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,278,000 after buying an additional 14,748 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 39.1% in the third quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 37,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 10,505 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,818,654 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $362,704,000 after buying an additional 179,120 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 209,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,915,000 after buying an additional 5,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) opened at 147.71 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $119.20 and a 12 month high of $150.15. The firm has a market cap of $178.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.60 and its 200 day moving average is $133.91.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The business earned $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 123.29% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post $7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. Citigroup Inc reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $148.00 target price on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 18th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Home Depot to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Vetr cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.86 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.90.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serve three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

