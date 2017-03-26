Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. Buys Shares of 1,300 Boeing Co (BA)

Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,300 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its stake in Boeing by 5.7% in the third quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 4,387 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Boeing by 0.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,057 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 58,655 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,727,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 35.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 290,778 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $38,307,000 after buying an additional 75,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.1% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) opened at 175.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.59. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $122.35 and a 1-year high of $185.71. The stock has a market cap of $107.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Boeing had a return on equity of 239.48% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $23.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post $9.30 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Vetr upgraded shares of Boeing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.71 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Downey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total transaction of $330,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory L. Hyslop sold 3,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $580,005.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,827 shares of company stock worth $34,170,203 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Boeing Company is an aerospace company. The Company’s segments include Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security (BDS), such as Boeing Military Aircraft (BMA), Network & Space Systems (N&SS) and Global Services & Support (GS&S), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces and markets commercial jet aircraft and provides related support services, to the commercial airline industry.

