Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has $6,630,000 Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,141 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massey Quick & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 53.2% in the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Monaco acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.1% in the third quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.8% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) opened at 56.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.31. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.67 and a 12-month high of $71.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The wireless technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. The business earned $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 20.56%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post $4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.63%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Vetr upgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.60 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.34 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Brean Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.98.

In other news, President Derek K. Aberle sold 11,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total value of $763,267.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 5,653 shares in the company, valued at $371,289.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew S. Grob sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $131,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,614 shares of company stock valued at $1,484,029 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated is engaged in the development and commercialization of a digital communication technology called code division multiple access (CDMA). The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of the orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA) family of technologies, including long-term evolution (LTE), which is an Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM)-based standard that uses OFDMA and single-carrier Frequency Division Multiple Access (FDMA), for cellular wireless communication applications.

