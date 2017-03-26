GSA Capital Partners LLP Lowers Stake in Godaddy Inc (GDDY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its stake in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 72.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,254 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Godaddy during the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Godaddy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Godaddy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Godaddy by 20,000.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Rock Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Godaddy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Blue Rock Advisors LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) opened at 36.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.63 and its 200 day moving average is $35.31. Godaddy Inc has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The stock’s market capitalization is $3.26 billion.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a report on Monday, December 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Godaddy in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a report on Friday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Godaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Summit Redstone downgraded Godaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Godaddy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.58.

In other news, insider Barbara J. Rechterman sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $1,354,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,919.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arne Josefsberg sold 1,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $46,454.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 310,931 shares of company stock valued at $11,044,864 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc is a technology provider to small businesses, Web design professionals and individuals. The Company delivers cloud-based products and personalized customer care. It operates a domain marketplace, where its customers can find the digital real estate that matches their idea. It provides Website building, hosting and security tools to help customers construct and protect online presence.

