GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $362,000 in Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Camping World Holdings as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Camping World Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $3,240,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Camping World Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $23,889,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in Camping World Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $6,518,000. Columbia Wanger Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Camping World Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $31,260,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Camping World Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $5,133,000. Institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) opened at 31.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.81 million and a PE ratio of 361.40. Camping World Holdings Inc has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $36.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.25.

Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company earned $670 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Camping World Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Camping World Holdings Inc will post $1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $362,000 in Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/26/gsa-capital-partners-llp-invests-362000-in-camping-world-holdings-inc-cwh.html.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Forward View cut Camping World Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Vetr cut Camping World Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.49 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.93.

About Camping World Holdings

Camping World Holdings, Inc provides a comprehensive portfolio of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) enthusiasts. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Services and Plans, and Retail. It provides its consumer services and plans offerings through its Good Sam brand and it provides its retail offerings through its Camping World brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.