GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $375,000 Position in HCI Group Inc (HCI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.09% of HCI Group worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HCI Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of HCI Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HCI Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) opened at 45.33 on Friday. HCI Group Inc has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $50.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.71. The stock has a market cap of $466.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 2.26.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.64. HCI Group had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $72.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that HCI Group Inc will post $3.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from HCI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.68%.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc (HCI) is an insurance holding company. The Company operates through four operating divisions: property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, investment real estate and information technology. Its operations include Insurance Operations and Other Operations. Its Insurance Operations include property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance.

