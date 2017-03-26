GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $374,000 Position in EV Energy Partners, L.P. (EVEP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of EV Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:EVEP) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,622 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.37% of EV Energy Partners, L.P. worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, RR Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EV Energy Partners, L.P. during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EV Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:EVEP) opened at 1.55 on Friday. EV Energy Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $3.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.00. The stock’s market capitalization is $76.52 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EV Energy Partners, L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

About EV Energy Partners, L.P.

EV Energy Partners, L.P. is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas properties and all of its operations are located in the United States. The Company’s oil and natural gas properties are located in the Appalachian Basin, which includes the Utica Shale; the San Juan Basin; Michigan; Central Texas, which includes the Austin Chalk area; the Mid-Continent areas in Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Kansas and Louisiana; the Monroe Field in Northern Louisiana, and the Permian Basin.

