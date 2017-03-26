GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $366,000 Position in Biglari Holdings Inc (BH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Biglari Holdings were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Biglari Holdings by 165.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Biglari Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Biglari Holdings by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Biglari Holdings by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,884,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Biglari Holdings by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,599,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH) opened at 411.27 on Friday. Biglari Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $351.46 and a 52 week high of $491.74. The company has a market capitalization of $850.10 million, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $423.37 and a 200-day moving average of $446.12.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/26/gsa-capital-partners-llp-has-366000-position-in-biglari-holdings-inc-bh.html.

Separately, CL King downgraded shares of Biglari Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Biglari Holdings Company Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc is a holding company owning subsidiaries engaged in various business activities, including media, property and casualty insurance, and restaurants The Company’s segments include Restaurant Operations, First Guard, Maxim, Other and Corporate. The Company’s restaurant operations’ activities are conducted through approximately two restaurant concepts operated by subsidiaries Steak n Shake Inc (Steak n Shake) and Western Sizzlin Corporation (Western).

Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.