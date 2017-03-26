GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $364,000 Position in Cardinal Financial Co. (CFNL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of Cardinal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFNL) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,872 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Cardinal Financial were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Cardinal Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Cardinal Financial during the third quarter worth $218,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in Cardinal Financial during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Financial during the third quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Cardinal Financial during the third quarter worth $240,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFNL) opened at 28.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $952.46 million, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.67. Cardinal Financial Co. has a one year low of $19.21 and a one year high of $34.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Cardinal Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Cardinal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardinal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In other Cardinal Financial news, CFO Mark A. Wendel sold 1,500 shares of Cardinal Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $47,235.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,713.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider F Kevin Reynolds sold 2,887 shares of Cardinal Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $90,218.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,274 shares of company stock worth $228,163 in the last three months. 6.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cardinal Financial

Cardinal Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company owns Cardinal Bank (the Bank), a Virginia state-chartered community bank. The Bank operates in three business segments: commercial banking, mortgage banking and wealth management services. The commercial banking segment includes both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, and other business financing and consumer loans.

