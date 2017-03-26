Gratus Capital LLC Has $1,076,000 Position in Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT)

Gratus Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,566 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Wal-Mart Stores were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Wal-Mart Stores during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. BKS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wal-Mart Stores during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its position in Wal-Mart Stores by 6,777.8% in the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 114,171 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 112,511 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Wal-Mart Stores by 0.3% in the third quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wal-Mart Stores by 27.2% in the third quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT) opened at 69.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $213.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.70 and a 200-day moving average of $69.81. Wal-Mart Stores Inc has a 52-week low of $62.72 and a 52-week high of $75.19.

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The business earned $129.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.22 billion. Wal-Mart Stores had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 17.71%. Wal-Mart Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wal-Mart Stores Inc will post $4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Wal-Mart Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wal-Mart Stores from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Vetr upgraded shares of Wal-Mart Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.70 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 26th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of Wal-Mart Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.85.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 4,542,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $320,418,144.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,044,833.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rosalind G. Brewer sold 32,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $2,210,152.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,760,808.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,617,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,245,763. 51.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wal-Mart Stores Company Profile

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment includes its mass merchant concept in the United States operating under the Walmart or Wal-Mart brands, as well as digital retail.

