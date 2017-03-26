Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) Position Raised by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 728.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,128,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 992,025 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.43% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co worth $34,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co by 10.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 61,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co by 16.8% in the third quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co during the third quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co by 10.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 87,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) opened at 35.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.42. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $37.20.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post $3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group LLC downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Standpoint Research downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.76.

In other news, SVP Richard J. Noechel sold 4,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total transaction of $174,157.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,500.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is a manufacturer of tires. The Company operates through three segments. The Americas segment develops, manufactures, distributes and sells tires and related products and services in North, Central and South America, and sells tires to various export markets. The Americas segment manufactures and sells tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, earthmoving, mining and industrial equipment, aircraft and for various other applications.

