Golfsmith International Holdings, Inc. (GOLF) to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Golfsmith International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOLF) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for Golfsmith International Holdings in a report issued on Wednesday. KeyCorp analyst S. Hamann anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Golfsmith International Holdings’ Q2 2017 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GOLF. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Golfsmith International Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Roth Capital set a $25.00 price target on shares of Golfsmith International Holdings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golfsmith International Holdings from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Golfsmith International Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Golfsmith International Holdings in a research note on Saturday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of Golfsmith International Holdings (NASDAQ:GOLF) opened at 17.76 on Friday. Golfsmith International Holdings has a one year low of $16.90 and a one year high of $22.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average of $18.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 480.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Golfsmith International Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $36,269,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Golfsmith International Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $29,010,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Golfsmith International Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $16,184,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Golfsmith International Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $6,261,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Golfsmith International Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $4,521,000.

