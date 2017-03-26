Goldman Sachs Group Inc Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ASOS plc (ASC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated their buy rating on shares of ASOS plc (LON:ASC) in a report released on Sunday, StockTargetPrices.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 5,800 ($71.63) price target on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on ASC. BNP Paribas reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 6,300 ($77.81) price target on shares of ASOS plc in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of ASOS plc in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a hold rating on shares of ASOS plc in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. HSBC Holdings plc reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 5,290 ($65.33) target price on shares of ASOS plc in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,900 ($72.87) target price on shares of ASOS plc in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 5,372.22 ($66.35).
Shares of ASOS plc (LON:ASC) opened at 5983.00 on Friday. ASOS plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3,068.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 6,041.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,483.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,128.15. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 4.97 billion.
In other news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 300,000 shares of ASOS plc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,175 ($63.91), for a total value of £15,525,000 ($19,173,768.06).
About ASOS plc
Asos PLC is a global fashion destination for a range of things. The Company sells and offers a range of fashion-related content on ASOS.com. The Company’s segments include UK, US, EU and RoW. It sells over 85,000 branded and own-label products through localized mobile and Web experiences, delivering from its fulfilment centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe and across the world.
