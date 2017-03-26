Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated their buy rating on shares of ASOS plc (LON:ASC) in a report released on Sunday, StockTargetPrices.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 5,800 ($71.63) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ASC. BNP Paribas reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 6,300 ($77.81) price target on shares of ASOS plc in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of ASOS plc in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a hold rating on shares of ASOS plc in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. HSBC Holdings plc reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 5,290 ($65.33) target price on shares of ASOS plc in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,900 ($72.87) target price on shares of ASOS plc in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 5,372.22 ($66.35).

Shares of ASOS plc (LON:ASC) opened at 5983.00 on Friday. ASOS plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3,068.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 6,041.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,483.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,128.15. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 4.97 billion.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/26/goldman-sachs-group-inc-reaffirms-buy-rating-for-asos-plc-asc.html.

In other news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 300,000 shares of ASOS plc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,175 ($63.91), for a total value of £15,525,000 ($19,173,768.06).

About ASOS plc

Asos PLC is a global fashion destination for a range of things. The Company sells and offers a range of fashion-related content on ASOS.com. The Company’s segments include UK, US, EU and RoW. It sells over 85,000 branded and own-label products through localized mobile and Web experiences, delivering from its fulfilment centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe and across the world.

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.