Glenview Trust Co Takes Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Glenview Trust Co bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 157,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,192,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.5% of Glenview Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 213.8% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after buying an additional 27,850 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,486,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,609,000 after buying an additional 182,730 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,951,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,602,000 after buying an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,524,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 57,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) opened at 125.48 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $107.69 and a 1-year high of $129.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.86 and a 200 day moving average of $117.35. The company has a market cap of $340.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post $7.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Vetr upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.64 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America Corp restated a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays PLC downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.09.

In other news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $2,580,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 127,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,972,068.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. The Company’s segments include Consumer, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment includes a range of products used in the baby care, oral care, skin care, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health and wound care markets.

