Girard Securities Inc. Raises Stake in Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Girard Securities Inc. increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,431 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Girard Securities Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $2,544,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in Oracle by 87.2% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 877,305 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $34,461,000 after buying an additional 408,705 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Oracle by 2.5% in the third quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 159,946 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Trust Co. FSB MO increased its position in Oracle by 3.0% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Trust Co. FSB MO now owns 557,533 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $21,900,000 after buying an additional 16,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) opened at 44.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.59 and a 200 day moving average of $40.14. The firm has a market cap of $183.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.14. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $37.62 and a 12-month high of $46.99.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Oracle had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company earned $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post $2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vetr upgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, December 4th. Bank of America Corp lifted their target price on shares of Oracle to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oracle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.81.

In related news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $146,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,704.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 3,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $134,970,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,461,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,749,081.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,172,401 shares of company stock valued at $234,375,807 over the last quarter. 29.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation (Oracle) provides products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology (IT) environments, including application, platform and infrastructure. The Company’s businesses include cloud and on-premise software, hardware and services. Its cloud and on-premise software business consists of three segments, including cloud software and on-premise software, which includes Software as a Service (SaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) offerings, cloud infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and software license updates and product support.

