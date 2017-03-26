Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Stake Held by Integre Asset Management LLC

Integre Asset Management LLC maintained its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Integre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,448,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,328,739,000 after buying an additional 2,587,072 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,786,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,119,382,000 after buying an additional 169,701 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 26,032,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,059,696,000 after buying an additional 1,663,268 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 27.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,790,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $853,733,000 after buying an additional 2,329,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 51.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,855,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $779,781,000 after buying an additional 3,358,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) opened at 67.51 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.38 and a 12 month high of $103.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.09. The firm earned $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 44.43% and a return on equity of 92.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post $8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.91%.

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group AG dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $93.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank set a $78.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Vetr upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.63 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.19.

In related news, insider John C. Martin sold 73,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $5,396,869.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,204,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,814,224.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The Company’s principal areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), liver diseases, such as chronic hepatitis C virus infection and chronic hepatitis B virus infection, cardiovascular, hematology/oncology and inflammation/respiratory.

