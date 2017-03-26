Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Position Maintained by Temasek Holdings Private Ltd

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd continued to hold its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,830,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for 7.9% of Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned approximately 1.06% of Gilead Sciences worth $990,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $657,000. Cantab Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Cantab Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 76,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after buying an additional 25,055 shares in the last quarter. Cpcm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $656,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 25,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) opened at 67.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.09 and its 200 day moving average is $73.46. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.38 and a 52-week high of $103.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.09. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 44.43% and a return on equity of 92.36%. The firm earned $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post $8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 18.91%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday. Barclays PLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday. Vetr downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.20 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group AG restated an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America Corp restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.19 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.19.

In related news, insider John C. Martin sold 73,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $5,396,869.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,204,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,814,224.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The Company’s principal areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), liver diseases, such as chronic hepatitis C virus infection and chronic hepatitis B virus infection, cardiovascular, hematology/oncology and inflammation/respiratory.

