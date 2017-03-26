Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Position in Chevron Co. (CVX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,164 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. LifePlan Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Chevron by 2.6% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 0.7% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in Chevron by 3.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 64,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 1.1% in the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) opened at 107.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.84 and a 200-day moving average of $109.25. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.43 and a 1-year high of $119.00. The stock’s market capitalization is $204.44 billion.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.42. Chevron had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post $4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,600.00%.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Vetr raised shares of Chevron from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.56 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.30.

In related news, insider Pierre R. Breber sold 45,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.80, for a total transaction of $5,031,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

