Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 30,200 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 809,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,200 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.06% of PepsiCo worth $84,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 152.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 42,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after buying an additional 25,805 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.1% in the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the third quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) opened at 112.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.02 and its 200-day moving average is $105.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $98.50 and a one year high of $112.38.

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 56.16%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post $5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7525 per share. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 66.01%.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Vetr upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.94.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP Cynthia Trudell sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total transaction of $986,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244,632.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laxman Narasimhan sold 4,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $466,251.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,519 shares in the company, valued at $12,320,830.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,343 shares of company stock worth $4,850,480 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc is a global food and beverage company. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. The Company operates through six segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), North America Beverages (NAB), Latin America, Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), and Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA).

