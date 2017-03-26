Gabelli Comments on Pain Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (PTIE)

Pain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIE) – Analysts at Gabelli issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pain Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday. Gabelli analyst K. Kedra forecasts that the firm will earn ($0.35) per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pain Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Shares of Pain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIE) opened at 0.86 on Friday. Pain Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average is $0.85. The stock’s market cap is $39.68 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Pain Therapeutics by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in Pain Therapeutics by 6.0% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,278,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 128,639 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pain Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pain Therapeutics by 26.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 443,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 92,358 shares during the period. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pain Therapeutics Company Profile

Pain Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on drug development efforts on disorders of the nervous system, such as chronic pain. The Company’s lead drug candidate, REMOXY, is an abuse-deterrent, oral formulation of oxycodone (CII). The Company’s other products is FENROCK.

