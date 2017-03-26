GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Maintains Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. maintained its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the third quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Monaco bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) opened at 112.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.85. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.50 and a 52-week high of $112.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 56.16%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post $5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.7525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 66.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group AG boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Vetr upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.94.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 23,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $2,571,944.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,859 shares in the company, valued at $14,815,423.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Trudell sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total transaction of $986,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,244,632.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,343 shares of company stock worth $4,850,480. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc is a global food and beverage company. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. The Company operates through six segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), North America Beverages (NAB), Latin America, Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), and Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA).

