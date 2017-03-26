Endo International plc – (NASDAQ:ENDP) – Stock analysts at Gabelli upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Endo International plc – in a report issued on Thursday. Gabelli analyst K. Kedra now expects that the brokerage will earn $4.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.65.

Endo International plc – (NASDAQ:ENDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. Endo International plc – had a positive return on equity of 15.95% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/26/fy2021-eps-estimates-for-endo-international-plc-raised-by-gabelli-endp.html.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endo International plc – from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays PLC reduced their price target on Endo International plc – from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $12.00 price target on Endo International plc – and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Endo International plc – from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Endo International plc – in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.66.

Shares of Endo International plc – (NASDAQ:ENDP) opened at 9.97 on Friday. Endo International plc – has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $35.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.98. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.22 billion.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Endo International plc – during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,929,000. Barings LLC boosted its position in Endo International plc – by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 148,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Endo International plc – during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Endo International plc – during the fourth quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Endo International plc – during the fourth quarter worth approximately $455,000. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 5,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $57,616.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Endo International plc – Company Profile

Endo International PLC, formerly Endo Health Solutions Inc is a specialty healthcare solutions company focused on branded and generic pharmaceuticals, devices and services. The Company has a portfolio of branded pharmaceuticals that includes brands, such as Lidoderm, Opana ER, Voltaren Gel, Percocet, Frova, Supprelin LA, Vantas, Valstar and Fortesta Gel.

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International plc - Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International plc - and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.