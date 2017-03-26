FY2017 EPS Estimates for Storage Vault Canada Inc Increased by Analyst (SVI)

Storage Vault Canada Inc (CVE:SVI) – Equities researchers at Raymond James Financial raised their FY2017 EPS estimates for shares of Storage Vault Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial analyst K. Avalos now forecasts that the brokerage will earn $0.09 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.05.

Storage Vault Canada Company Profile

Storage Vault Canada Inc is a Canada-based self-storage and portable storage company. Its primary business is owning, operating and renting self-storage and portable storage to individual and commercial customers across Canada. The Company operates through the segments: Self Storage and Portable Storage.

