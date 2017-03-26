FY2017 EPS Estimates for Freshpet Inc Reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings (FRPT)

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings lowered their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Freshpet in a report released on Tuesday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the brokerage will earn ($0.08) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.15.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) opened at 11.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average of $9.81. The firm’s market capitalization is $349.80 million. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The firm earned $34.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Freshpet news, CEO William B. Cyr bought 17,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.07 per share, for a total transaction of $197,599.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,328.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 23,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 15.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 30,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 61,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 14,939 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 18.9% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 121,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 19,370 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 22.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 24,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc is a manufacturer of fresh, refrigerated pet food distributed across North America. The Company operates in the segment of manufacturing, marketing and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. The Company offers products consisting of dog food, cat food, and dog and cat treats.

