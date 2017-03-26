Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,805 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,830 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,787,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,638,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacad Investment Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. by 195.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 18,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) opened at 63.69 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $54.00 and a 12-month high of $81.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.23.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $64.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $80.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. in a report on Sunday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $75.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.90.

About Lululemon Athletica inc.

Lululemon Athletica Inc is a designer, distributor and retailer of technical athletic apparel. The Company’s segments include Company-operated stores, Direct to consumer and Other. The Company offers a line of apparel and accessories for women, men and female youth. Its apparel assortment includes items, such as pants, shorts, tops and jackets designed for healthy lifestyle activities and athletic pursuits, such as yoga, running, other sweaty pursuits and athletic wear for female youth.

